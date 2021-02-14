(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Earnings Results

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.
Shares of BIO.B opened at $664.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a twelve month low of $321.42 and a twelve month high of $538.00.
(BIO.B) Company Profile
