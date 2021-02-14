(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Earnings Results

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter. (BIO.B) had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of BIO.B opened at $664.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) has a twelve month low of $321.42 and a twelve month high of $538.00.

(BIO.B) Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

