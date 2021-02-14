Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

FMCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Earnings History for Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.