Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

FMCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

