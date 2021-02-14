US Bancorp DE Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $237.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $237.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

