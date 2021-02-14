Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.