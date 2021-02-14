Ellevest Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $400.27 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $400.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.88 and its 200 day moving average is $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

