Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,088 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

