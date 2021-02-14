Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.07 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

