Fosun International Ltd Buys 524 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock worth $28,531,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.