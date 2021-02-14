Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 10th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn ($1.70) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -136.5%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $50.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.