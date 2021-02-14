Materion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

MTRN opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $72.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

