Lincoln National Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1,698.4% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 282,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 266,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $564,000.

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $29.89 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

