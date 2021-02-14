Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 393 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 434.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 118,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,561 shares of company stock valued at $78,661,176. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $323.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $324.67.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

