Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

