Lincoln National Corp Purchases 12,045 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

