Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yum China worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

