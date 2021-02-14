Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

