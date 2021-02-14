Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 717 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 478,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after buying an additional 386,625 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $433.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 555.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

