Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,358 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

