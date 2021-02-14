The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,349.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,349.09 ($17.63).

WEIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,993 ($26.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,988.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,608.12. The Weir Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

