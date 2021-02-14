Lincoln National Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

