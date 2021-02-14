Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $32.63

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 34.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 162.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AB opened at $37.66 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

