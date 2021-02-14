Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $142.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz ’s key drug, Xyrem, has witnessed improved volume so far in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Management expects Xyrem's volume growth to continue going forward. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise and its successful commercialization may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Erwinaze has been facing supply crunch due to constrained manufacturing capacity, which is likely to continue in 2021. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.Earnings estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.74.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.63.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.