NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 48.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00009219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $115.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00279702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00091813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086600 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.77 or 0.93193477 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,584,565 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

