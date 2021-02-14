Ellevest Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

