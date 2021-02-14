Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.