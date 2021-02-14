Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.76.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.