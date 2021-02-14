Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,565 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

