Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

