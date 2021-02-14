Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

