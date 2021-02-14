Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NetEase by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,322,000 after purchasing an additional 989,727 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

