Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,122,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 225,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $195.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

