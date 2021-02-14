DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.96. DENSO has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNZOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.