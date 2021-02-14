Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. 12,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.13% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

