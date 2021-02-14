Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40. Jiya Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $543,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,059 shares of company stock worth $1,045,850.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

