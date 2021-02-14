FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. 11,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 79,310 shares during the period.

