Raymond James Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $31.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

