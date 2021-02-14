AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) Shares Up 0.2%

AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $31.78. 8,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 4,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

