CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 375 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $292.81 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

