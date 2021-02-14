Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $209,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

