Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $498.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day moving average is $478.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.