Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

