Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the January 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

