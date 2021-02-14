Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,895,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.79 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

