Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.

