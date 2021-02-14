Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.