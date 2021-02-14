Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

