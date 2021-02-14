UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 12,779 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

