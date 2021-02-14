Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $611,749,000 after acquiring an additional 178,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

