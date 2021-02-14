Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 336.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Enbridge by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

