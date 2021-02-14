Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,332 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

